Krispy Kreme & Ghirardelli Have Teamed Up To Make Some Truly Decadent Doughnuts

When I was growing up, a classic glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme was the height of indulgence. There was a shop down the road from my elementary school, and occasionally, my mom would take me by on the way home. I'd watch the doughnuts being glazed, grab a novelty Krispy Kreme paper hat, and get a warm, fresh doughnut. It was the purest definition of a treat. These days, I still love the classic glazed, but it takes a little bit more than a paper hat to get that excited. For folks like me who sometimes need an extra drizzle of luxury, the doughnut chain has just introduced two new items that will totally have us covered.
Krispy Kreme has joined forces with Ghirardelli to bring us two new decadent doughnuts. They draw inspiration from two different Ghirardelli squares, Chocolate Mint and Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel. The Mint Chocolate Doughnut is the same Krispy Kreme doughnut we have long loved, but it's got a refreshing twist. The treat is filled with White Mint Kreme, and it's dipped in chocolate icing, made with premium Ghirardelli ingredients. The doughnut is decorated with an elegant green design and topped with Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips, lightly coated in powdered sugar.
The second new menu item is for those of us who like a little salty with our sweet. Like the Mint Chocolate Doughnut, this one features an extra-special filling. It's filled with salted caramel and dipped in the same premium chocolate icing. The Sea Salt Caramel Doughnut then gets a drizzle of both chocolate and caramel icing and is topped with sprinkles of amber sugar, salt, and Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips.
Both the Mint Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations starting today. This level of decadence will only be around for a limited time, however, so dough-not wait.
