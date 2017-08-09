The next total solar eclipse, which happens every 18 months, is just around the corner, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating by doing something much more rare, releasing a never-before-seen (or tasted) doughnut. For the very first time, the doughnut chain is giving its Original Glazed Doughnuts a chocolate-y twist.
The solar eclipse will take place on Monday, August 21, so Krispy Kreme is making its new Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts available for the occasion. That means even if you can't see the eclipse in person, you can eat a doughnut that's "eclipsed" by chocolate. According to a press release from the chain, customers can also try the new treat during "hot light" hours on the evenings of Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 before the actual solar event takes place.
The very limited-time Chocolate Glazed Doughnut are made by smothering Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnuts with a rich chocolate glaze, and we can do more than just eat them. Participating locations of the doughnut chain will also be showing the doughnuts getting that chocolate glaze treatment as they’re being prepared. We can see, smell, and taste them, which is fitting since Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, says, "The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S." She continues, "Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut. The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”
Find out if the Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts are coming to a shop near you by visiting Krispy Kreme's website. If you aren't close to a shop serving the special doughnuts, grab a pair of binoculars and one of the chain's new Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut instead, and you'll still be in for an exciting night.
