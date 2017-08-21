Your Complete Guide To Streaming The Best Moments Of The Total Solar Eclipse

Reality check: If you don't live in the eclipse path, or haven't made plans to travel to one of the 14 states it will pass through on August 21, your chances of seeing it in person are pretty slim. Flight prices are skyrocketing, and hotels and campsites were fully booked months ago.
However, all hope is not lost. For starters, everyone in the U.S. who isn't within the narrow path of totality will still see a partial solar eclipse. So long as you have the proper eyewear, it's worth going outside to get a glimpse.
Second, as with any major natural phenomenon, there will be no shortage of places to watch a livestream of the event. This can't replace the real thing, of course, but it's a worthy substitute for the majority of us who can't take a vacation day to travel to Idaho Falls, Idaho, Casper, Wyoming, or one of the other major cities the eclipse will pass through.
Ahead, a complete list of every site and app where you can catch the celestial action live. We'll continue updating this list as more are announced.
NASA
The Great American Eclipse is the biggest astronomical event of the century, so it makes sense that NASA is going all out for it. During NASA Television's four-hour show, you'll see images of the eclipse from the vantage points of NASA aircraft, the International Space Station, and high-altitude balloons. There will also be live coverage of events being held across the country. Head here at 12 p.m. on August 21 for the full show.
The Exploratorium
The San Francisco science museum will have five simultaneous lifestreams running throughout the eclipse, including a special stream with NASA scientists and a non-narrated stream showing the views from telescopes set up in Wyoming. Download the free Total Solar Eclipse app, or head here to begin watching at 12 p.m. on August 21.
ABC
ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir will head up the network's coverage of the eclipse, which will be live between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on August 21. You can stream the show at ABCNews.com, and on ABC's Facebook and YouTube pages.
CNN
Volvo is equipping a fleet of SUVs with 360-degree cameras that will stream footage online at CNN.com and on the CNN app.
This piece was originally published on August 8, 2017.
