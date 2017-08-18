How To Watch This August's Eclipse From An Airplane

Next Monday's total solar eclipse is lining up to be a major affair. Not only is it the first time that a total eclipse has been visible in North America since 1979 (save one in 1991 that was only visible from Hawaii), this year's event will span a huge swath of the nation. Elle Decor reports that hotels along the eclipse's route have already been selling out, but thanks to Southwest Airlines, a few very lucky travelers will get the chance to see the eclipse from 30,000 feet up.
On August 21, five specific Southwest flights will offer their passengers the best chance to see the eclipse from the air. They're not the only ones — hundreds of Southwest's flights will have partial views — but they'll have the best views.
According to The Tennessean, the five routes are: flight 1375, Seattle to St. Louis; flight 1368, from Portland to St. Louis; flight 1577, from Denver to St. Louis; flight 301, from Denver to Nashville; and flight 1969, from Denver to Atlanta.
One month from today, join us for a Total Eclipse from the #SouthwestHeart. BOOK NOW: https://t.co/EvUCQqWqtX pic.twitter.com/PDeGnWyeID— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 21, 2017
To celebrate the occasion, Southwest will be giving out special eclipse-viewing glasses for passengers on those flights and have "cosmic cocktails" on the menu.
However, Elle Decor warns enthusiastic travelers that Southwest has an open booking policy, which means anyone hoping to snag a coveted window seat should remember to check in 24 hours before their flight.
If you can't make the flights, the American Astronomical Society's Mike Kentrianakis managed to film a 2016 eclipse from the air during a flight from Anchorage to Honolulu. It won't beat seeing the real thing, but it's certainly reason enough to get a reservation made ASAP. We've also rounded up ways to stream it at home if you don't feel like leaving the house.
For more on eclipse prep, check out our guide to Everything You Need To Gear Up For Watching The Total Solar Eclipse and How To Capture The Best Photos Of The Total Solar Eclipse.
