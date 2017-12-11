10 Rookie Travel Mistakes — & How To Avoid Them

Even the most seasoned travelers can encounter unexpected snafus, from flight delays and inclement weather to lost passports. But while you can't do much to prevent those mishaps, there are certain things you can do to make sure you're as prepared as possible if and when they happen.
Ahead, 10 rookie mistakes travelers make — along with advice on how to avoid them. These tips will save you time, money, and more than a few headaches. After all, you worked hard to plan (and pay for) your vacation. You deserve to enjoy every minute.