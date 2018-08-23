Starbucks Just Released New Cotton Candy & Bubblegum Frappuccinos

In April, Starbucks announced that it planned to cut the number of specialty drinks it releases in the U.S. by 30%. That meant, an end to technicolored, themed Frappuccinos. Globally, however, it seems the coffee chain has made no such promise. Last week, Starbucks Mexico introduced two new limited edition Frappuccinos. As part of its "Back to the Flavor" campaign, it's now offering Bubblegum and Cotton Candy Frappuccinos.
The "Back to the Flavor" campaign is all about nostalgia. The pictures and videos Starbucks Mexico has been posting on its official website and Instagram feature graphics and colors that were popular in the early 1990s, as well as footage of kids having fun. Sticking with the theme of nostalgia, the flavors of the Frappuccinos, bubble gum and cotton candy, are childhood favorites. While Starbucks Mexico's press release about these vivid beverages does not explain how they are made, it does say, "These new drinks will take you back to the best moments of your childhood or adolescence with every single sip."
These highly themed, vibrant drinks with their limited runs are prime examples of the kinds of beverages we'll no longer be seeing at American Starbucks locations. During the company's Q3 earnings call in July, Starbucks U.S. discussed the fact that sales of the Frappuccino line are continuing to decline here. While Americans are less interested in actually trying the unusual Frappuccino flavors that Starbucks comes out with, it does seem that we're still eager to hear about the wild flavors showing up on menus around the world.
