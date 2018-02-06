Today, Starbucks announced that in honor of Valentine's Day, it will be releasing a new beverage inspired by the sweetest gift of all, a box of chocolates. Interestingly, though, the new drink draws flavors from one of the most controversial chocolates in the box. Starbucks' new Cherry Mocha is like a cherry cordial in liquid form.
Depending on who you are, you may sort through any chocolate box you receive to find the chocolate covered cherries or perhaps you avoid them at all cost. If you happen to be a fan of the divisive candy, Starbucks created its 2018 Valentine's Day drink just for you.
Like with all Starbucks' espresso drinks these days, this one can be mixed up with the Signature Espresso or the new Blonde Espresso. Which ever one you choose, it's poured over mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup, which is similar to what comes dripping out every time you bite in to a cherry cordial. Then, steamed milk is added. Finally, the drink gets the whipped cream treatment and is completed with a sprinkle of Valentine's-themed sprinkles.
The Cherry Mocha is available as a hot, iced, or blended beverage, giving fans several new ways to try the new offering. The limited time menu addition will be officially released at participating Starbucks locations nationwide tomorrow, February 7. Since it was created in celebration of Valentine's Day, the Cherry Mocha will only be available through February 14.
If you fall in the anti-chocolate covered cherries camp, don't worry. Starbucks other options, too. Starbucks is currently selling Confetti Hearts Cake Pops and Heart Sugar Cookies. The coffee chain understands everyone deserves to be loved, regardless of their chocolate preferences, especially on this particular holiday. Cherry cordial stans just happen to be getting a little extra love this Valentine's Day.
