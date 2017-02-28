Cookie Butter Lovers Are Going To Lose It Over This New Starbucks Menu Item

Cookie butter has been one our most intense food obsessions for a long time. It's almost always the first item we drop in our grocery carts when shopping at Trader Joe's, and it's a favorite go-to dessert any night of the week. But, if you have recently grown a bit tired of eating straight heaping spoonfuls of cookie butter and have already made your way through all the best cookie butter recipes out there, Starbucks has a new exciting alternative.
According to BrandEating, Starbucks just introduced a Cookie Butter Bar that will soon be making its way to the coffee chain's display cases. Based on photos, this dessert looks like it's slightly more composed than those trusty scoops of cookie butter we've been eating after dinner for the past several years.
In this one bar, Starbucks honors spiced Speculoos cookies by featuring it in several different forms. According to the coffee chain's website, the Cookie Butter Bar starts with a speculoos cookie crust that has that gingery, caramel-y taste fans know and love. Then comes a layer of crunchy cookie butter, and that is topped with vanilla icing. To finish it all off, speculoos cookie crumbles are sprinkled on top. This latest menu offering will be available at Starbucks for $2.75 a bar. We can definitely imagine dipping a chunk of it into a Venti cold brew. Just sayin'.
