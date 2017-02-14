The 10 Cookie Butter Recipes You Need In Your Life NOW

What is better than cookies? Cookie butter. And if you've yet to have, or even hear of, this magical substance — read on for sweetness sake. Because butter itself is a bonafide food group, spinoffs like apple butter, maple butter, pumpkin butter, peanut butter, etc., have spawned in its golden wake. And naturally, the most glorious of all the butter offspring has been that of cookie. A food child whose parents represent all that is creamy, sweet, and comforting in the world — cookie butter reigns supreme as, essentially, a jar of spreadable cookies. Where can you get your hands on this wondrous spread? We'd recommend Trader Joe's (of course). If you're intrigued but also a little stumped on how to use it, we've got recs. Pinterest has helped to share in the splendor by sharing these top ten pinned recipes from across the web — so scroll on and let some cookie butter melt into your life, NOW.
Move over Nutella, cookie butter mug cakes are coming to town. 2. Salted Chocolate Cookie Butter Bark
Salted caramel is so last season, all the kids are salting their cookie butter these days. 3. Cookie Butter Krispy Treats
And we thought Rice Krispy treats couldn't be improved... 4. Cookie Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies
Any ice cream that doesn't require churning AND includes cookie butter is an ice cream we'd like to eat. 6. Cookie Butter Oatmeal Bars
We will be eating these oatmeal cookie butter bars for breakfast, thank you very much. 7. Cookie Butter Muddy Buddies
Not only is there a cookie butter marbled swirl, but the crust is also made of cookies. Boom. 9. Cookie Butter Pretzels
We are SCREAMING.
