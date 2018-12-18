Not Sure What To Wear This New Year's Eve? We've Got You Covered

We're less than two weeks away from 2019, and if your holiday schedule looks anything like ours, it'll be here faster than you can say "Happy New Year!" Between the parties, dinners and overall merriment between now and January 1, there isn't always time to worry about a New Year's Eve dress — let alone wade through a jam-packed mall during end-of-year sales. But since putting it off until the last minute never gets you a look worth showing off, we're bringing the best options to you.
While there are plenty of worthy options out there, we know which one we'll fall back on: dresses. Mini ones, sequin ones, velvet ones — or maybe a mix of all three. But with thousands of party dresses on the market and only so much time to spend shopping for one, you'll never find yours without some help. With that, we scoured the web and picked out 18 party dresses that are sure to impress this NYE.
So whether you're heading to a low-key affair or have a whole extravaganza planned to ring in the new year, your perfect New Year's Eve dress is somewhere in the mix ahead.
