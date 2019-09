Not Sure What To Wear This New Year's Eve? We've Got You Covered

We're less than two weeks away from 2019, and if your holiday schedule looks anything like ours, it'll be here faster than you can say "Happy New Year!" Between the parties, dinners and overall merriment between now and January 1, there isn't always time to worry about a New Year's Eve dress — let alone wade through a jam-packed mall during end-of-year sales . But since putting it off until the last minute never gets you a look worth showing off , we're bringing the best options to you.