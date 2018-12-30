Not Sure What To Wear This New Year's Eve? We've Got You Covered

New Year's Eve. As the pressure mounts to make it The Best Night Ever, the last thing you want to be worrying about is your look. You focus on rallying your pals, making a slammin' playlist and ordering in the drinks, and we'll provide the outfit inspiration.
From shimmering sequins to luxe velvet via suiting for those who shy away from dresses, plus fancy footwear and sweet hold-the-essentials bags, we've got you covered. Whether you're on the dance floor, at the pub or a friend's flat, there's something for every occasion.
Click through to see the pieces we'll be wearing to usher in 2019.
At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 UK may earn commission.