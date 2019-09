NO Takeout Allowed — Here's How We're Coping

All in all, this challenge made me worry about what is going to happen to my life when I have kids: How will I ever do anything when I have kids? And how will I cook for them? My life and schedule feels like it’s spilling out of the seams as it is! Like, just adding a packed lunch and coffee to my to-do list caused me to be perpetually about 15 to 30 minutes behind schedule every day. On the other hand, I have to say my energy is through the roof and I feel A LOT better than I normally do. It’s a hard feeling to describe — but if I had to put it into words, I would say that I feel very clean, my energy is always up, and my mind is super clear. I usually have a kind of foggy feeling looming over me all day, which completely envelopes me around 3 p.m. and again around 10 p.m. For the afternoon energy crash, I normally fight off that feeling with caffeine or sugar; for the late one, I put up no fight and just tuck into bed.These days, I have had no such crash. And I am not so sleepy at night, either. I sleep well, but then bounce out of bed the second my alarm goes off. Just this morning, I woke up at 4:16 a.m. thinking, Is it time to get up yet?! (For the record, I fell back asleep, but I popped right up when my alarm went off at 6 a.m.). Is it the fact that I am meditating every day? Is it my Dry January ? Is it that I am eating only home-cooked meals right now? A combination of all of it? Whatever it is, I like the feeling and I won’t be returning to my Seamless-addicted ways again. It’s not possible to say I won’t order any takeout, or get an espresso on the road, but I’ll definitely be cooking for my lunches more. Today, I brought some homemade leftovers from last night: lamb shanks braised in pomegranate juice, topped with mint and pomegranate seeds over a bed of herbed bulgur wheat. When would you ever find that on Seamless?The end of the week was a little rough, because Refinery has bagel Fridays, but I ate my banana and daydreamed about eating bagels after the challenge is over, which is almost as good as eating a real bagel, right? (Sort of, not really.) I had leftover meatloaf for lunch, and then I promptly cheated. But, in my defense I had to cheat in the name of work, so I’ll let you decide how guilty I was. There was a new flavor of Oreo coming out, and I had to write the post on Friday so that it was ready to go on Tuesday morning when the Oreo was officially launching the product. They sent me samples, so I could talk about the flavor in the post and there was nothing I could do, except give in and eat them. (That last part might be slightly tainted by the fact that I ripped the package open like a Neanderthal and proceeded to eat five to six cookies instead of the one it could have taken me to get the story done. Oh, well.) The Oreos opened a up a childlike can of worms and for dinner I had pasta with butter and cheese. Still not takeout, but definitely not an ideal meal, either.