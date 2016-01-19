NO Takeout Allowed — Here's How We're Coping

Well, that got was out the window once my boyfriend ate all the eggs in the house, and I was left with hot sriracha soup for breakfast. (Funny how sriracha tastes great at all times of the day, except for breakfast.) Then I got lost in a email hole and looked up to realize I was running late AGAIN. I threw all of GP’s taco fillings in some Tupperware, cut a huge chunk off my rosemary chocolate bread, and ran to the studio for a R29 Food shoot. Lucky for me, eating taco fillings in a bowl is one of the yummiest things, ever, and Heidi’s recipes, however random they may seem, never disappoint. I have another work event tonight and no time to cook, so we’ll see where this goes tomorrow.



Zoe:

As of now, (midway through day 3) I still haven’t consumed one PB&J! (This might not sound that exciting, but as a serial Seamless lunch orderer, this is a serious accomplishment.) One strange thing about this challenge is that bringing my breakfast and lunch to work is making me eat at really strange times. Yesterday I drank my coffee on the train, ate my muffin at like 11:30 a.m., and drank my smoothie at lunchtime. By the time the late afternoon rolled around, I was SO hungry. I snacked on some pretzels, and an apple, and after complaining to Elettra and the rest of team Living that after 2.5 days I was over #TakeoutTakeOut, I realized that I had completely forgotten to eat the main part of my lunch — duh! So I scarfed down my last stuffed pepper at 5:30 p.m., which ended up being more like dunch or linner or whatever you want to call it. Then I went home and made myself and egg in a hole, which I enjoyed with some carrot-orange juice because I was still hungry. I didn’t cook anything real, so this morning I made scrambled eggs and toast for breakfast and threw together some leftover pasta with pesto and zucchini to bring for lunch.



As I write this, I’m currently at a photo shoot for an upcoming story about healthy grain bowls (stay tuned!) where I’m not allowed to eat anything including the FREE lunch that everyone ordered from one of my fave Mediterranean spots on — you guessed it — Seamless. I was all ready for a bratty woe-is-me moment, but then Elettra brought me some of her chocolate chip rosemary bread (it sounds a little odd, but it’s SO good), and all was well again in #TakeoutTakeOut land. Except that I just found out Refinery29 is treating the whole office to breakfast sandwiches tomorrow morning, but that’s a food drama for another day.



Here are some of our favorite #TakeoutTakeOut Instagrams you brave souls who are on this journey with us have posted. Let's just say we are super impressed, and many of you seem to be doing a WAY better job managing this challenge than we are:

