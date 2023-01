I’m Feeling Optimistic About 2023, Thanks to Advice From The Dalai Lama’s Doctor

Dr. Kerzin isn't just a nice guy and a famous physician, but a Buddhist monk, an author , a professor, a nonprofit-founder, and the creator of the meditation app AIMIcare . He gets a lot done — and not just because he wears sneakers under his monastic robes. Dr. Kerzin is fueled, in part, because he's learned through grief, training, and time to have a lot of compassion for people . And that mindset of loving-kindness has led to his pursuits. A lot of people (okay, me!) might initially roll their eyes at the phrase "loving-kindness" — which means putting out positive energy toward yourself and others, often through meditation. But after talking to Dr. Kerzin, it's not hard not to feel like there might be something to it. In fact, my conversations with him resonated so much, I came back to the tapes of them while thinking about what I wanted to accomplish in 2023. I was especially struck by the way Dr. Kerzin had gone through difficult times — he lost his mother at a young age, and then his wife — and yet found a path that helped him stay steady and make the world a better, kinder place.