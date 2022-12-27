Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It’s A Year For Personal Power

The Eclipses

Eclipses are powerful lunar events that unpack our destiny in explosive ways. The first solar eclipse is on April 20 in Aries and the first lunar eclipse occurs on May 5 in Scorpio. Both will bring our power struggles in relationships and urge us to transform our lives. The second set of eclipses occur in the fall. The lunar eclipse in Taurus is on October 28 and the solar eclipse in Libra occurs on October 14th. Again, these eclipses ask us to look at our intimate and personal partnerships with a close lens to make any necessary changes.