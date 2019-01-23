These Are The 10 Best Jobs In The U.S. According To Glassdoor

As one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, Glassdoor is sitting on a lot of data — so you know you're getting quality information. This 2019 report weighed three key factors equally: "earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings." According to the press release, these 50 jobs stood out in all three categories. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 19 of the 50 jobs are in the tech sector, and another eight are in the healthcare sector. Yet another reason why we need to encourage women's and girls' interest in STEM.