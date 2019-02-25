I Went From Making $143,000 To $1,500 A Month

One of the best parts of my job is meeting smart and talented women who have started their own businesses. I can't imagine leaving behind job security, a steady paycheck, and health insurance to launch my own thing, and I really admire these gutsy women. Alisha Ramos, the founder of Girls' Night In, is a stellar example of these brave and innovative founders. In this week's episode of Money Diaries: The Podcast, Paco and I got a chance to chat with Alisha about the challenges and rewards of running a business.
I first learned about Girls' Night In (GNI) from a former colleague who tweeted about her Friday morning ritual of reading the GNI newsletter and the latest Money Diary while having coffee and a bagel (a good combo — highly recommended). I signed up and was hooked immediately — Alisha's voice is friendly, funny, and informative, and she's just as likely to give you advice on the perfect face mask as she is to provide you with some stellar career advice and that one article that will really have you thinking and talking with your friends. (If you're not a subscriber, sign up here.)
Advertisement
Alisha left a really well-paying job to work full-time on GNI in the summer of 2017, and her journey has been filled with some pretty dramatic ups and downs. In this era of social media, it's easy to believe that everyone else has their shit totally together, but I really admire how open Alisha is about the realities of launching and growing your own thing. It's not always easy, it's rarely glamorous, but for truly ambitious people it can be both professionally satisfying and financially rewarding.
Tune into this week's episode to get all the details on the highs and lows of Alisha's ongoing entrepreneurial adventure, get some stellar small-business advice from Paco, and hear an anecdote about Beanie Babies that is not to be missed. (Oh, and an update from last week's caller about her future vacation plans!)
Alisha also wrote a great piece for Refinery29 with advice on how canned responses can help small-business owners manage the overwhelming number of emails they face on a daily basis (there's good stuff for anyone just trying to feel better about their inbox!). Paco, who frequently works with entrepreneurs through her company, The Hell Yeah Group, also talks a lot about money and running a small business on her blog. You can check it out here.
Advertisement