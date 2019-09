How This Latinx Founder Is Literally Changing The Face Of Angel Investing

We need to go from micro to macro when we effect change. I'm going to bring up a very controversial book, Lean In. It's a helpful book in that it gets us to think about how can we, as individuals, learn to play the game better. We need to learn the rules. But in order to “level up” as Ciara says , we need to also think about change at the macro level — that means changing existing systems. Like the new California law requiring at least one woman on corporate boards . It's not enough that more women and femmes lean in in order to get invited on a board. If the door's shut, no matter how much we're leaning in, we're not going to get in. Here is where that balance of yes, we can lean in, and it will be so much easier once the door is open for us to get into the boardroom. Literally.