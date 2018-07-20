Why Tracy Sun Spends Time Dreaming Up Solutions For Impossible Problems

You announced in May that Poshmark sellers have earned over $1 billion. That’s incredible. How do you see the app continuing to grow?

Thanks, it truly feels like an amazing milestone! I’m so proud of how far our team has come and everything we’ve built. Our community of shoppers and sellers are everything to us, so we’ll always continue growing and innovating the platform for them. My dream is to build the Poshmark seller network into a global community and to continue scaling a platform that empowers men and women to build their own brands and fashion businesses. Seeing our community succeed is truly the best part of my job.