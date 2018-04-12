Polly Rodriguez Is Turning The Sex Toy Industry Upside Down

What qualities do you think you possess that make you a good candidate for self-making your destiny?

"I was diagnosed with cancer when I was 20, and I was given a 30% chance of survival and an 80% chance that the cancer would come back. And 10 years later, I’m still here. I’m really fortunate to have been given the gift of perspective, and I’m fortunate to know what it’s like to be sitting in a hospital listing off all the things you would do differently if you beat cancer and make it out alive. You make this promise to yourself that you'll go after all the things that you want, and you won't be too scared of failure. When you're sitting there, and the doctors are telling you they “wanna be honest, it’s not looking good,” you realize how short it all is and that you really do have to go after what you want. I think that’s definitely the most transformational experience I’ve had in my life."