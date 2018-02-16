It’s Time For White Male Investors To Start Paying Attention To Black Women

On the other side, the people writing checks do a lot of talking, but not enough action. I've learned from Black women who are leading startups that it's hard out there. It's not a pretty picture, and as much as there's celebration about forward movement and forward thinking, about getting money to Black women, very little is really happening. At Backstage Capital, we do our best to source Black female founders across the country. We know that they exist. We've seen thousands and thousands of companies in the past three years, and 40-50% of those were led by Black women. So, you can't tell me that they don't exist, and you can't tell me that the hundreds of them across the country are not viable for investment. That's just a myth, and it's lazy thinking. We have to do better.