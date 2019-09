Boys Club No More: California Law Demands Inclusion of Women On All Boards

As of Sunday, California has enacted a new law requiring publicly traded corporate firms with "principal executive offices" headquartered in the state to have at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019. The law also requires companies with five directors to add two women, and those with six or more to add at least three women, by the close of 2021. What’s more, companies that fail to comply with the new law within the allotted time will run the risk of penalties up to $300,000.