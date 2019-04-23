The CEO Of Zola, Shan-Lyn Ma, Wants Women To Think Bigger

"When I was growing up in Australia, I had this crazy idea that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. I even had a picture of Jerry Yang, the founder of Yahoo (and now an investor in Zola), on my wall, next to a picture of Kylie Minogue. The idea for Zola specifically was born out of my own personal need. In 2013, all of my friends were getting married at exactly the same time, so I basically spent every weekend as a wedding guest. As a product manager with experience working for several retail companies, I was appalled at how impersonal and clunky the wedding-gift shopping experience was. As I was evaluating different business ideas with my cofounder, Nobu, reinventing the wedding registry was one that really resonated with both of us, and we knew we were the exact right people to do it. We used our experience building online products that customers love to build the best ever wedding registry."