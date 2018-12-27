How The CEO Of Miss Jessie's Balances Work & Motherhood

My current passion project: Me! I spent mostly all of the last 18 years dedicated to raising and providing for my son. His existence is actually the reason why I created my business with my sister. Now that my son is 17, and my business is more mature, I am actively taking the time to focus on me. I am less apologetic and am finding ways to maximize my happiness while running a business and being a mom. My son will be off to college soon, so I am really focused on what I will be doing in his absence. I made time to be in a relationship, take tennis lessons, go on vacations, ride my bike, and I reset my mind to be focused on Miko. It's been an interesting and fun experience getting to know myself again.