Rebecca Jarvis Gets Honest About The Trade-Offs She's Made For Success

I would say that I've made a fair number of personal trade-offs. Earlier in my career, it was spending time with friends, missing birthday parties, that kind of thing. My husband and I lived long-distance for two years because I moved to New York for a job, and he stayed in Chicago for his job. That was tough. There were some hard moments in our relationship. There were definitely times where the plan would be for me to go to the airport on a Friday night, and work would come up and I would put work first. I'm really, really lucky that he was the kind of person who understood that and respected me. I think that in the long run all of this was the foundation of a great relationship.