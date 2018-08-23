I Spent A Weekend In The Woods With 500 Women & Lived To Write About It

So that’s just what I did. I decided pretty early on that if I was going to have a good weekend, I was going to have to let go of some of my shyness and just do it. I threw on my Tevas () and my Everlane jean shorts (also on-brand) and I wholeheartedly embraced camp. Okay, I embraced certain parts of camp — I slept through both the sunrise yoga and mindful meditation sessions, and opted to nurse a cup of coffee instead of sweating it out in a HIIT class. While I wanted to push myself to try new things, I also wasn’t going to get mad at myself for not going full Alpha at the camp’s offerings. That turned out to be the perfect attitude since so much of the discussion at Camp No Man’s Land was about something all modern women think about: forgiving ourselves.