Gap Outlet’s Global Visual Director Suki Uppal On The Power Of Reflection

I feel powerful when the people around me feel empowered and confident in their abilities, and that goes for my life both inside and outside of work. I work alongside a very diverse and dynamic team who is resilient, passionate and wants to deliver the best results each and every day. My team continues to inspire me and makes me feel proud of what we have achieved in the short time we have worked together, and I am excited about what we can do together in the future.



At home, I am proud of being a single parent and bringing my 12-year-old son on this journey with me. When we decided to make the move from our small town in Birmingham, UK to New York City, I wasn’t prepared for how different it was going to be on a personal and emotional level. The transition for my son, particularly, was significant. He went from living in a small town where he was picked up on a school bus that transported him to his private school to New York City, which was the first city we ever lived in! Now, my son finds himself living in an apartment and having to navigate the city streets. The transition required him to grow up really quickly, but it boosted his confidence and social skills in a major way. Now, he tells me he never wants to live in a house again, he loves the city life! I am really proud of the person he is becoming. If it wasn’t for Gap Inc. affording me this opportunity to make such a big move, I don’t think I would have ever done it on my own.