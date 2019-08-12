Chef Kia Damon Gets Her Power From Paving The Way For Others & Megan Thee Stallion

When I realize I don’t have a choice and when I realize that I can’t protect other people from things. This industry is already so tough and painful, and even now, in the place that I’m in, I still experience a lot of microaggressions and I still experience being underpaid, I still experience people not thinking that I am who I am. Or just really whack things that happen when someone else has all the money and you don’t. And I know a lot of other people behind me are trying to come up because they see me, but I can’t protect them from those things or filter the things that happen above me. I do feel so deeply for people, I cannot stop things from happening to you as much as I cannot stop things from what this industry truly is because I can barely shield myself from it. It makes me feel extremely powerless.