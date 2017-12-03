Story from Pop Culture

This Taylor Swift Meme Is The Most Inspiring Thing On The Internet

Erin Donnelly
It's not often that a meme comes with a history lesson — especially when it starts out as a Twitter tribute to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" lewk.
Last month, a Swiftie tweeted an image from the pop star's first music video off Reputation. The caption was both adoring and defiant: "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift."
If the original poster was fishing for responses like "yas queen" or "I can't," that plan backfired. If, however, they were looking for internet strangers to chime in with a next-level history lesson on the baddest bitches who ever lived, tributes to the resistance, and even some fictional women...well: mission freaking accomplished.
As it turns out, there are plenty of ladies — some real, some fictional, some dead, some living, some famous, some not — who could maybe rival Swift in terms of sheer badassery. (Gentle reminder: It's not a competition. We can all be badass.)
Just take a look at this gal, for instance:
The woman who did this to Trump nominated herself. (We second.)
Ieshia Evans and Saffiyah Khan, two women of color who famously faced down riot police and far-right protesters, also drew praise.
Several famous historical figures, including Rosa Parks, Ada Lovelace, Marie Curie, and Jane Austen, were recognized, but it's the lesser-known, unsung heroines who have dominated the comments section. Consider the story of Franceska Mann, the "Nazi-slaying ballerina" who reportedly shot and killed a guard during her imprisonment at Auschwitz.
There's also Mariya Oktyabrskaya, a rare female Soviet tank driver during World War II.
Cleopatra's got nothing on the mysterious Queen Nitocris, who is said to have drowned her husband's killers. Egypt can also lay claim to the long-reigning pharaoh Hatshepsut.
And what could be cooler than a female pirate captain lording over the South China Sea?
On a more personal note, commenters are also shouting out the inspiring women — trailblazing grandmothers, cancer-fighting mamas, survivor sisters, etc. — in their own lives. Read the entire ongoing conversation to pump a fist, raise a glass, and shed a tear in solidarity.
Sigh. Look what you made us do.
