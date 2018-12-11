It's Not Officially Christmas Unless You Watch These Movies

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire...Netflix and chilling with your fam. Isn't that how the remix goes? No matter your religious inclination, Christmas movies are a special genre. They're all family dysfunction, gift-giving cheer, and — almost always — a cheesy love story that's so bad it's good.
We've rounded up the best in Christmas-movie goofiness. Sometimes zany (The Family Stone), sometimes manic (This Christmas), these are the movies that get to the heart of the holiday season: Food, friendship, and fun. And because you can only listen to Mariah Carey's Christmas album so many times, these are movies with good soundtracks, too.
Step into your slippers and order some cookies on Seamless. Spend the night in with any one of these classic Christmas flicks.