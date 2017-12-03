This Taylor Swift Meme Is The Most Inspiring Thing On The Internet

Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift ??? pic.twitter.com/AkSyQBUIME— Nutella (@xnulz) November 10, 2017
Safiyyah Khan, British-Pakistani girl who smiled down on an ultra right protester.https://t.co/4G22Ot9wI8— anak baik-baik™ (@pitoist) December 3, 2017
And she's wearing FREE PALESTINE t-shirt while at it. pic.twitter.com/vAOnp6to0F
Franceska Mann, the Polish ballerina, who, while being led to the gas chamber, stole a Nazi guard’s gun, shot him dead, and started a female-led riot that gave hope to all of the prisoners of Auschwitz in the face of certain death https://t.co/s7yM6MDYT5— Hollywood Histories (@moviehistories) December 2, 2017
Mariya Vasilyevna Oktyabrskaya: her husband was killed by the Nazis in 1941 during Operation Barbarossa. She went to the Soviet gov’t and demanded to get a tank to kill Nazis. The gov’t relented and she killed Nazis with her tank. pic.twitter.com/9Iinz8ndxx— (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@shonan_naminori) December 2, 2017
Queen Nitocris of Egypt. She invited the murderers of her husband to a banquet, then killed them by flooding the sealed room with the Nile. To avoid the other conspirators, she committed suicide by running into a burning room. pic.twitter.com/2jT5ysVyQ6— Jonny Cairo (@HereticPharaoh) December 3, 2017
Pharaoh Hatshepsut; she one of the longest and prosperous reigns of any pharaoh (male or female). #WomenInHistory #AncientEgypt #Kemet pic.twitter.com/mp4X93zjK7— Jonny Cairo (@HereticPharaoh) December 3, 2017
Ching Shih, who took over her deceased husband's pirate empire, united it further, defeated the Chinese, English, and Portuguese to rule the seas for decades.— lynn boyden (@lrb23) December 2, 2017