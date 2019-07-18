How Race Car Driver Katherine Legge Recovers From Disappointment

Katherine Legge is a professional race car driver who’s driven competitively in the German “DTM,’ the U.S. IndyCar Series, and with NASCAR. Today, she drives for the team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, an international series. She’s also an adrenaline junkie who enjoys IronMans, triathlons, wake boarding, and skydiving. Here’s what makes her feel powerful...
I feel most powerful when…
I have done the best job I can with no mistakes. And I’m sure nobody else could have done better.
What does power mean to you?
It means having strength and confidence.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I retreat and reflect so I can emerge strong again.
What's your power anthem?
I don’t have one. I could never narrow it down to just one song.
Who's your power icon?
Serena Williams. She's strong and extremely tough.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
My race suit. Or something comfortable, yet smart and well-made.
Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.