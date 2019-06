Meet The Founder Making Space For Women In Combat Sports

Named for Title IX — a section of the Education Amendments passed in the '70s, declaring that no program or activity under an education system with federal financial assistance could exclude participants “on the basis of sex” — Society Nine is grounded in the belief that women's inclusion in all arenas, sports or otherwise, is a right. And that is precisely the cause it's championing: As the first company vending a full spectrum of boxing equipment designed exclusively for women, it's hoping to empower more athletes to take precisely the same jump — or rather punch — as Le.