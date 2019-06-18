Meet The Founder Making Space For Women In Combat Sports

“The best thing about what we make,” Le says, her excitement audible, “is when we see photos from women who use [the gloves]. They’ll be sweaty, with matted hair and a shiny forehead and a damp sports bra, with their arms up. They’re not dolled up or posed. But even without all the makeup or the staging, you can tell they feel like a million bucks. And I get to feel like we played a part in that.”