I #MarchForSisterhood So No One Has To Feel Alone

Refinery29 is partnering with Girls Who Code for the #MarchForSisterhood on International Day of the Girl. This is the first-ever all-digital global march. Come back each day this week to learn about why different young women are participating, and join us as we #MarchForSisterhood on any of your social media channels this Friday, October 11, 2019.
Have you ever felt a fire in your stomach to do something and make a change? I have that feeling all of the time.
I #MarchForSisterhood because I know we can make changes together. I feel that fire to speak up and help others. I’m so glad there are other girls and young women doing the same with me.
For me, sisterhood is feeling safe enough to talk about things that may not be easy. It’s talking about what it’s like to feel different and trying to fit in. Or helping raise awareness about the importance of accessibility or the environment. Sisterhood can be serious. It can be seen at marches and protests, but sisterhood can also be seen on TikTok and when friends hangout.
Sisterhood is having friendships that give us the strength to make a difference in the world.
I was born with one hand. That gives me the ability to see the world a little differently. When I was ten, I was given the opportunity to learn how to design for my own difference. That’s when I came up with an idea to invent a prosthetic arm that shoots glitter. When I was eleven, I took the joy I saw from my invention and started talking more about what it’s like to have a disability. I even worked with my mom to launch a nonprofit that focuses on teaching design to kids with physical disabilities. By the time I was 12, I realized my voice could help impact conversations around accessibility and inclusion. Now at 13, I am a published author of a book that shares a name with my non-profit “Born Just Right,” and I helped consult on a new Barbie doll that represents people with limb differences.
I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my own sisterhood — my mom and my friends, All of my hard work has helped me connect with more girls and women, who in turn are helping each other.
I dream of a time when kids can grow up and celebrate what makes them different. I march for a world where employers want to hire people with disabilities because they have different views of the world. I march to support my sisterhood working hard to save the environment and change gun laws. I march for STEAM education.
It can feel lonely sometimes when you’re pushing for change. The #marchforsisterhood is a chance to make connections across the internet. So many girls are doing amazing things.
I’m marching so no one has to feel alone while we speak up and seek changes for all of our communities.
Jordan Reeves is a 13-year-old activist, author, speaker, and non-profit co-founder. She often speaks about the importance of combining disability and design so the world is more accessible.
