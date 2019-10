I #MarchForSisterhood So No One Has To Feel Alone

I was born with one hand. That gives me the ability to see the world a little differently. When I was ten, I was given the opportunity to learn how to design for my own difference. That’s when I came up with an idea to invent a prosthetic arm that shoots glitter. When I was eleven, I took the joy I saw from my invention and started talking more about what it’s like to have a disability. I even worked with my mom to launch a nonprofit that focuses on teaching design to kids with physical disabilities. By the time I was 12, I realized my voice could help impact conversations around accessibility and inclusion. Now at 13, I am a published author of a book that shares a name with my non-profit “Born Just Right,” and I helped consult on a new Barbie doll that represents people with limb differences.