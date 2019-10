I March For Black Girls & The Black Women Who Marched Before Me

I attended the first meetings that resulted in the creation of Black Lives Matter (BLM) when I was 10 years old. After the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin at the hands of police, we protested. My mom, with no child care available, allowed me and my siblings to sit in on these founding meetings. Black Lives Matter was founded by my spirit auntie, Patrisse Kahn Cullors, Opal Tometti, and Alicia Garza. I began to see what the media hides from me. I realized that those who are supposed to protect and serve don’t always do so, that the system of policing as we know it was inherently anti-black from the start, and that true change happens when the people rise up and demand it.