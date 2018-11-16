How The Tiny Powerpuff Girls Became Huge Feminist Icons

Another villain is Princess Morbucks, a spoiled little rich girl who I imagine grew up to regard Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In as a bible, even though she never had to work herself. Bossy, domineering, and extremely resentful of the Powerpuff Girls’ special powers, goodness, and overall likability, Princess Morbucks often tries to use her wealth to get her way. She is a cautionary tale of what fate awaits the Powerpuff Girl should they choose greedy autonomy over “the good fight.” Haley Mancini, who voices Princess Morbucks in the 2016 reboot of the show and was nominated for an Emmy for her writing, provided excellent insight on the villainess. “[She] is Blossom’s other side of the coin. Because they both are driven, Blossom has a very good sister side, Blossom is a leader.” She went all in on the Lean In reference, “They would both have a copy of Lean In, and Blossom would look at it as, How should I lean in to bring about change? How can I lean in and use the hierarchy that exists to change it and make it better for people? And Morbucks would be like, How can I use it to be richer than everybody and make everybody work for me?”