We may not have realized it back then, but The Powerpuff Girls was the feminist cartoon ‘90s babies needed. Think about it: Three badass kindergarteners, each with totally different but equally awesome personalities, use their superpowers to protect the city of Townsville against monsters and villains. The girls were practically the Joan(s) of Arc of Cartoon Network. So, it was only a matter of time before the pint-sized superheroes inspired an equally formidable line of beauty products. According to PopSugar , the Korean beauty pros at Peripera launched the comprehensive (and clearly adorable) line late last year, and we’re not sure how we missed it. With cushion foundations, eyeshadow palettes, lip stains, and nail stickers among the endless offerings, these girly goodies are enough to inspire you to be your most kickass self. With a side of sugar, spice, and everything nice, of course.