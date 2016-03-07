Your favorite superheroes are back, and they're still saving the world before bedtime.
The Powerpuff Girls — a.k.a. the best Cartoon Network show from your childhood — is being rebooted this April. If this just-released video clip is any indication, the new series will feature the same antics we know and love from Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.
In "Bubbles Loves Animals," a teaser that Cartoon Network released Monday, Bubbles declares her love for animals during a school talent show — after proving her other talent, lifting an entire building. (It's hard to beat a superhero in a talent show, we'll give her that.)
The clip also features a return by one of the most beloved Powerpuff Girls characters, the Mayor of Townsville. Tom Kenny, the original voice behind the blustering mayor, has returned to voice the fan-favorite character in the new series, so fans can look forward to plenty of his trademark mishaps when the series premieres.
We'll have to wait until next month for more details about what the girls have been up to since the show went off the air in 2005. But it's safe to say their lives are still dedicated to fighting crime and the forces of evil.
The Powerpuff Girls — a.k.a. the best Cartoon Network show from your childhood — is being rebooted this April. If this just-released video clip is any indication, the new series will feature the same antics we know and love from Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.
In "Bubbles Loves Animals," a teaser that Cartoon Network released Monday, Bubbles declares her love for animals during a school talent show — after proving her other talent, lifting an entire building. (It's hard to beat a superhero in a talent show, we'll give her that.)
The clip also features a return by one of the most beloved Powerpuff Girls characters, the Mayor of Townsville. Tom Kenny, the original voice behind the blustering mayor, has returned to voice the fan-favorite character in the new series, so fans can look forward to plenty of his trademark mishaps when the series premieres.
We'll have to wait until next month for more details about what the girls have been up to since the show went off the air in 2005. But it's safe to say their lives are still dedicated to fighting crime and the forces of evil.
Advertisement