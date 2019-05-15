You Can Book A Night On The Original Spice Bus Through Airbnb

Suzanne Godley, host, said in a press release that when her boss bought the original Spice Bus, she simply had to be a part of the renovation: “We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb. Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience.”