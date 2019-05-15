You Can Book A Night On The Original Spice Bus Through Airbnb

What if I told you that, for 48 hours, you could sleep, dress, and live like a Spice Girl? Well, on May 22nd you’ll be able to book the real Spice Bus from Spice World for you and two of your friends through Airbnb.
Stocked with vintage (yes, it has been that long) ‘90s magazines, and CDs, the newly-renovated bus is outfitted with everything you need for a weekend of Spice Girl overload. Double-denim is encouraged, scrunchies are included, and a rendition of Goodbye is required at check out.
Guests at the renovated Spice Bus will enjoy interiors updated to suit the needs of a contemporary Airbnb customer while satisfying your ‘90s decor itch. Zebra-print carpets the stairs and the master bedroom. In the main room, the Union Jack-printed movie theatre seats and a neon “Girl Power!” sign are updated with lush plants and gold accents.
Advertisement
Suzanne Godley, host, said in a press release that when her boss bought the original Spice Bus, she simply had to be a part of the renovation: “We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb. Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience.”
The Spice Bus made its big debut appearance in the iconic Spice Girl movie in 1997. Since then, it has spent time on permanent display at the Island Harbour Marina in the Isle of Wight. In Spice World, this hollowed-out double decker public transit bus had enough space for each band member to have her own corner: a swing for Baby, animal print for Scary, shoe racks for Ginger, gym equipment for Sporty, and a catwalk for Posh. Do all these things fit in a normal double-decker bus? No, but when Meatloaf is your driver, the laws of physics can’t touch you.
The bus-come-Airbnb-listing will be parked at Wembley Park’s Market Square, which will be hosting free outdoor film-screenings, including Spice World on June 13th, 14th, and 15th. On May 22nd at 8 a.m. BST, fans will be able to book the bus for June 14 and 15, at a rate of about $129 a night. That same day, Suzanne will update the listing with additional dates for booking.
Advertisement