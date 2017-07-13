Some super duper ultra orthodox Jews think women's faces should be blotted out of ads and photos... @Jofaorg showed what I might look like under this absurd restriction. #Repost @jofaorg ・・・ This one goes out to one of our favorite people who knows #frumwomenhavefaces #mayimbialik #jofabulous #feminism #fightwithlaughter

