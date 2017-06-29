Mayim Bialik Isn't Speaking For An Entire Month

Mayim Bialik won't be offering up any retorts to curmudgeonly Sheldon Cooper any time soon. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bialik's doctor has ordered the Big Bang Theory star to refrain from speaking for an entire month. Bialik posted the news on Twitter during a visit to her ear, nose, and throat specialist.
"Me waiting for a check up from my ENT [ear, nose, and throat]. Can't speak for a month. Yup," she posted alongside a photo of some very complicated-looking machinery.
Me waiting for a check up from my ENT. Can't speak for a month. Yup. Check out today's Instagram story for a vlog teaser for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uB9JxDOiXJ— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 28, 2017
The involuntary vow of silence came after Bialik sprained her vocal chords. According to her reps, the actor's erstwhile silence will not affect The Big Bang Theory's production schedule, so fans can breathe a sigh of relief on that front. Entertainment Weekly reports that the show won't start filming until August, which gives Bialik enough time to recuperate and her vocal chords to heal before she's doling out her signature zingers.
In the meantime, Bialik isn't letting the situation bring her down. She's communicating through her 11-year-old son, Miles, who spent some time reading her messages on Instagram Stories. It's a sweet gesture, especially since the kiddo seems less than enthused at the new chore, but mother and son seem to be taking the situation in stride.
"This is my son, Miles, talking. I sprained my vocal chords and I can't speak — it really sucks," Miles said in the video. "So, we're having a silent video with me talking. I can't talk because my vocal chords are sprained."
Bialik's injured vocal chords may not be funny for her, but there's no doubt that a completely silent Amy Farrah Fowler would make for some comedy gold on the show.
