Mayim Bialik’s Passover Calendar Looks Intense

Big Bang Theory fans know that Mayim Bialik's character, Amy Farrah Fowler, is all about details and minutiae, but it looks like real-life Bialik is just as obsessive as her TV counterpart. All the proof you need is in her Passover prep plan, which looks like an intense, weeklong process.
For those unfamiliar with the holiday, Passover "commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt." It's an eight-day festival that's observed in many different ways, but devout members of the Jewish faith do things like avoiding leavened foods, retelling the story of Exodus, and having a Seder meal. But looking at Bialik's very organized calendar, it seems that there's as much going into prepping for the holiday as the holiday itself.
"Shout out to all of the women (and men!?) out there making crazy-tush charts and lists like this right now," she captioned a snapshot of her calendar, which shows the week leading up to Passover (which begins on April 10 this year).
If you take a close look at the prep plan, you can see that Bialik has a lot of cleaning ahead of her, which she's spread out over three different days. What exactly is she tidying up? It looks like just about everything, ranging from the fridge, toaster, and pantry on Wednesday all the way to the kitchen drawers and living room floors on Friday.
We're tired just looking at it — and we're not the ones with a weekend of cooking ahead of us. On the menu at the Bialik house? It looks like she and her kids will be noshing on beet relish, eggplant salad, as well as soup and "mock liver." That's faux meat, because Bialik is a vegan, so it's good to see her keeping tradition alive alongside her dietary choices.
As if we needed any evidence of how much goes into Passover, Bialik's hashtags say it all: #passoverisalotofwork and #itsbasicallyspringcleaning, only it's not that straightforward. It's #foryoursoul and those kitchen counters. Mazel, Mayim.
