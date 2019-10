This all began my junior year of high school after watching the Corridor of Shame, a documentary that highlights inequities in South Carolina Schools. I grew up in Title I schools, but moved to a wealthier neighboring district before my sophomore year began. I quickly noticed how vastly different my school experiences were, despite my new school being just miles away. I became obsessed with understanding the gross inequity that existed in my state. South Carolina isn’t a large state, but the way that education policy is written and schools are operated causes education experiences to vary wildly across zip codes. Some schools have Apple TVs in every classroom and provide students with opportunities to travel across the country each year. Other schools lack the most basic resources a school needs to stay open — teachers,textbooks,desks, and everything in between.