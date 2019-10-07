I #MarchForSisterhood Because More Women Coding Could Change The World

Sisterhood and the sense of community are two of the key ways I juggled chasing my dreams and imposter syndrome. For the past three years, I’ve dreamed of working as a technical director for the animation industry to foster the collaborative work of artists and engineers. I remember as a freshman girl in my CS courses feeling small and incompetent of ever achieving such a dream. However, once I spoke to more women in tech and Girls Who Code alumni at hackathons and conferences, I faced my fears, felt motivated to seize opportunity, and became more confident. Sophomore year I went on to network with amazing industry professionals, became secretary of my university’s CS club, and co-found my university’s first on-campus hackathon. This year, I began attending larger, intimidating conferences and taking more rigorous computing courses — all with excitement rather than fear. Moreover, the confidence I gained from this community and as a computer scientist started influencing my personal life, making me more confident and self-loving in areas that I had low self esteem for a long time. Becoming a software engineer and being part of the women in tech community changed my life and my mindset.

