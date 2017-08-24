Meet The Creator of Black Dolls For Every Girl

MKK: It will get done. This is very important, not just for Zara, not just for our girls of color, but for all our girls. This is my life's mission. It's interesting because I feel like every single thing that I've been through in my life has led me to this moment. I'm determined to take a position for our girls to let them know just how incredible they are and how powerful they are, and just show them what it really means when they are seen, when they are heard, when they are valued. I'm choosing to take a stand and I'm trusting, I'm hoping, and I'm working hard to rally every other person out there that cares about our girls to do the same.