How Women Can Be Bigger Cheerleaders To Each Other

I’ll never be a professional cheerleader (if you saw me dance, you’d understand). But I can continue to cheer for my team, my family, and my friends. If I’m ever on your sideline welled up with tears of pride or yelling like crazy, I hope you don’t react like my son and instead feel me lifting you up. And I hope that all women can let down their guard and cheer more for each other. We’ll be a stronger team for it in the end.