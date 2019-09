How Women Can Be Bigger Cheerleaders To Each Other

. “It’s important to never give up because in times of adversity, it’s always a time to learn more about yourself and who you are. These moments help you figure out who you want to be,” says Julie Ertz , a midfielder on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and the 2017 U.S. Soccer female player of the year. “From a team standpoint, knowing I have the support of my teammates personally gives me more confidence on the field. When we cheer and support each other, we all perform our best, whether that’s at practice, during a game or even in life’s daily obstacles.”