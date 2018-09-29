Pinterest Predicts What We'll Be Dressing Up As This Halloween

Katy Harrington
Photo: Courtesy of NEON.
Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding, the latter is a popular choice for Halloween this year
September isn't even over yet, but already fans of fancy dress are planning their Halloween 2018 costumes. While some of us are still content to do a last minute scramble at home for some red lipstick to use as fake blood, more and more people in the UK are starting to take Halloween as seriously as Americans, going all out on costumes, hosting parties and decorating their homes.
In 2016, Mintel calculated that we spent a combined £310 million on Halloween and with the holiday growing in popularity and companies keen to cash in, Halloween 2018 will be the most commercialised yet. Based on searches on Pinterest, the top trending ideas for costumes this year will be heavily inspired by big TV shows and films. Here are the costumes they predict you'll be seeing a lot of in October... does anyone miss the day when a black rubbish bag with holes cut out for arms was good enough?
Solo Costumes (and the increase in searches for them by %)
Tonya Harding (+720%)
Riverdale (+316%)
90s Icons (+110%)
Black Panther (+504%)
Flamingo (+77%)
Edna Mode (+669%)
Mamma Mia (+1636%)
Astrology inspired (+33%)
Frida Kahlo (+55%)
Cow (+680%)
Costumes for couples
Dessert (like ice cream and candy floss) (+118%)
Royal wedding: Harry and Meghan (+733%)
Hollywood characters (+128%)
Bandits (+245%)
GLOW (Liberty Belle and Zoya the Destroya) (+186%)
Group costumes
Avocado toast (+245%)
The Incredibles (+392%)
Dinosaur family (+803%)
Neverland (+250%)
Carnival (+188%)
