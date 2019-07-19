Star Equestrian Jessica Springsteen Hopes To Compete In Future Olympics

Jessica Springsteen is a top competitor in the world of equestrian show jumping. She rides horses going up to 30 mph as they jump over six-foot hurdles. She has her eye on the Olympics, and competes internationally in arenas such as the Longines Global Champions Tour. She also happens to be Bruce Springsteen's daughter. This is what makes her feel powerful...
I feel most powerful when…
I'm being active in my work and daily life, and when I'm clear about my priorities.
What does power mean to you?
For me it’s about personal strength, both emotionally and physically.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I try not to be hard on myself. I regroup and do an activity that centers me, whether it’s working out or having dinner with supportive friends.
What's your power anthem?
“Respect” by Aretha Franklin.
Who's your power icon?
Michelle Obama. She has the effortless ability to inspire you to reach the highest part of yourself.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
Something classic — and well tailored.
