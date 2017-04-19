Pitch Perfect 3: The End Of The Bellas As We Know Them

Pitch Perfect 3 may spell the end of an era for the improbably beloved a cappella franchise. Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon says that the Barden Bellas will likely disband after this movie, E! News reports.
"I think that people will cry," Cannon tells E! "I think it's the end of the Bellas as we know them. If there's a Pitch Perfect 4, it will be a new crop."
Cannon wouldn't confirm that there would be a fourth installment, but she did spill the beans on the cast's heartfelt goodbyes.
"I think they just know," she said. "I had the feeling when I visited set, it was like they were full of tears and like, 'How much longer can we be singing a cappella?'"
The Bellas themselves might disagree.
"This is not the end," Rebel Wilson wrote on Instagram. "Bellas for life x."
"So many emotions," Hailee Steinfeld wrote on Instagram. "Miss these kind, strong, beautiful, and hilarious ladies already."
Remember: We didn't even know if Steinfeld herself would be in the film until fairly late in the process.
Though Pitch Perfect 3 won't be out until December 22, we can hardly contain our excitement. That's true regardless of whether this is the last time we'll see these women together.
