Hailee Steinfeld is such a tease! The actress and singer posted a picture to her Instagram account from the set of her upcoming film Pitch Perfect 3, getting fans excited for the next installment of the movie franchise about the acapella group The Barden Bellas.
The snap, which is captioned “RELAX, pitches. I’m here,” shows Steinfeld looking flawless in an ESPIRIT cropped sweatshirt and holding up three fingers on each hand. It was announced last fall that Steinfeld would be reprising her role as Emily Junk for the third movie after making her debut in the second. Steinfeld will join cast members Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, and Brittany Snow for movie number three. Not returning for the third film are the Bellas biggest competitors, the Treblemakers. Skylar Astin, who played Jesse, love interest for Kendrick’s Beca, announced on Insta that the boys would not be back. And while Elizabeth Banks will appear as Gail the announcer as well as producing the film, she’s handed over her directing reins to Trish Sie, who also directed Step Up All In. Like the first two, this installment will have girl power both in front of and behind the camera.
