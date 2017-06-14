Thankfully, Banks went with her gut on this one. All these years later, she's not only starring in and directing some of Hollywood's biggest titles; she's setting priceless examples for the next generation of female filmmakers. "In this room, we are creating culture. We are sending messages out to the world. Those messages matter, and presenting strong, independent women who have agency in TV and film is really important — not just in this room, not just in our culture, but in the global culture." She continued, "I hope it encourages other women to step up to the plate of directing, and producing, and writing," in addition to, "anything that they’re thinking about doing, and take more control of the storytelling and of their lives."